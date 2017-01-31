The investigator responsible for poring over 112 gigabytes of information stored on a hard drive found hidden in the home of a triple murder suspect will testify for a second day about what he found on the device that jurors have already heard contained graphic images of dismembered bodies, research on the victims and killing methods and sexual photos of adults in diapers.

"It was very graphic," Const. Doug Kraan, an expert in digital forensic examinations, said in Calgary court yesterday.

Garland, 56, is on trial for three counts of first-degree murder, accused of killing Nathan O'Brien, 5, and his grandparents, Alvin Liknes, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53. They were last seen alive when the boy was having a sleepover at their home in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Parkhill on June 29, 2014. Their bodies have never been found.

The hard drive was discovered hidden in joists in the basement of a farmhouse north of city where Garland lived with his parents.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said the information on the hard drive shows Garland's "meticulous, painstaking research" on weapons, torture, dismemberment, autopsies and the Likneses.

A hard drive was found in the basement joists at the Garland home. Prosecutors say it contains 'meticulous' research about killing, torture and the Likneses. (Court exhibit )

Here's what the jury has already heard was found on the hard drive:

Photos of Kathy Liknes.

Documents relating to Alvin Liknes's businesses and his address.

Fetish-type photos of "adult baby diapering" with some people in handcuffs and sexual positions.

An autopsy manual.

A folder called "Gore" with 87 photos of dead and dismembered people.

Eighteen documents on "killing" or "murder."

Book called How to Kill Without Joy: The Complete How To Kill Book.

Before Kraan began presenting the graphic evidence, Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates instructed jurors not to conclude Garland is a "bad character" because of the evidence and therefor infer guilt. Instead, he said they could consider it in the context of three issues: identity, murderous intent, and planning and deliberation.

The hard drive shows no research on Nathan, but the Crown's theory is that he "tragically happened to be at the home that night," and Garland "incorporated him into his already meticulous research plan."

A user and programming guide for a Schlage BE356 lock was also found on the hard drive.

The same type of lock was found tampered with on the Liknes's side door the morning they were discovered missing. That folder was accessed five days before the boy and his grandparents were last seen.

Garland was charged on July 15, 2014, two weeks after the massive search for Nathan and his grandparents began.

Nathan O'Brien, 5, had been sleeping over at the home of his grandparents — Kathy Liknes, 53, and Alvin Liknes, 66 — in June 2014 when the three disappeared. (Calgary Police Service)

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes all testified earlier in the trial that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.

Defence lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz have not had the chance to cross-examine the officer.