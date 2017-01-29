Jurors in Douglas Garland's triple murder trial will hear about the accused's "meticulous and painstaking research" on killing methods, torture and autopsies, on Monday as witnesses from the Calgary police tech crimes unit are set to testify.

That evidence comes from a hard drive that was discovered hidden in the rafters in the basement of the Garland home, five days after investigators began to search the property.

"This was not just research," said prosecutor Vicki Faulkner in her opening statement to jurors. "It was research that led to action, research that led the accused to purchase weapons and tools for killing and dismembering."

The hard drive found in the rafters of the Garland basement will be the focus of Monday's evidence in Douglas Garland's triple murder trial. In its opening statement, the prosecution told jurors it contains "meticulous" research about killing, torture and the Likneses. (Court exhibit )

Garland's online exploration will also show his grudge against Alvin Liknes festered over years and evolved to include Kathy, according to the prosecutors Faulkner and Shane Parker.

"He planned to kill them but first he planned to disable them and remove them from their home and take them to his remote property where he could use the knowledge he had gained and the tools he had acquired," said Faulkner.

Nathan O'Brien, 5, Alvin Liknes, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, were last seen alive when the boy was having a sleepover at the grandparents' home on June 30, 2014.

Garland is being tried in Calgary on three counts of first-degree murder before Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates and a jury of 14 people.

The hard drive shows no research on five-year-old Nathan O'Brien but the Crown's theory is that he "tragically happened to be at the home that night," and Garland "incorporated him into his already meticulous research plan."

Nathan O'Brien, 5, had been sleeping over at the home of his grandparents — Kathy Liknes, 53, and Alvin Liknes, 66 — in June 2014 when the three disappeared. (Calgary Police Service)

On a fifth day of searching the Garland farm, a special tactical unit of the RCMP was brought to the property. Const. Kyle Lees testified last week that he was tasked with searching the furnace room in the Garland's basement.

While standing on a table, Lees reached into the rafters and found the hard drive in the space between two joists.

Garland was charged with murder on July 15, 2014, after a massive two-week search launched on June 30, when Jennifer O'Brien arrived at her parents' home to pick up her son to find all three family members missing and bloodstains throughout the house.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes all testified earlier in the trial that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.

Inside the Liknes home, bloody footprints matched the shape and size of a pair of shoes missing from Garland's home, an expert testified last week.

Last week, jurors heard evidence that a Calgary police cadaver dog gave signals he was onto the scent of human remains in several locations on the Garland farm.

And in the ashes retrieved from that farm, investigators found jewelery, a piece of a shackle and bones and 17 fragments believed to be teeth.

On the farm, police collected more than a dozen pairs of handcuffs and other types of restraints, what appeared to be two pieces of burnt flesh, as well as half a bottle of chloroform.

DNA from family found on farm

DNA from the missing family members was found on a saw and two meat hooks on the farm property where Garland lived with his parents, the Crown has already told jurors.

When RCMP officers were dispatched to the farm on July 5, after Garland became a person of interest in the investigation, the burn barrel was smouldering on the property.

Through what prosecutors Vicki Faulkner and Shane Parker have described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the Garland property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be the bodies of two adults and a child in the grass.

Those photos have not yet been presented as evidence to jurors.

Lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz are representing Garland.

