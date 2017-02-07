DNA from all three of Douglas Garland's alleged victims was found on rubber boots and a saw seized from outbuildings on the farm near Calgary where the accused lived with his elderly parents, jurors heard Tuesday.

Garland, 57, is being tried on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes, in June 2014.

RCMP DNA analysis expert Vivian Mohrbutter is testifying about results of tests done at the Liknes' home and the Garland farm, where the Crown says the victims were killed.

The DNA of both Nathan O'Brien and his grandfather was found on a hacksaw seized from the farm. Swabs done on a pair of rubber boots found outside one of the property's outbuildings matched DNA from all three victims.

DNA from Nathan O'Brien, 5, and his grandfather, Alvin Liknes was found on the hacksaw seized from the Garland farm. All three victims' DNA, including Kathy Liknes, was on rubber boots taken from the property.

Blood found near a light switch on the wall of one of the outbuildings came from the grandparents, said Mohrbutter.

A swab taken from shoes police seized from Garland at the time of his arrest matched DNA from Alvin Liknes.

Blood from all three victims was also found throughout the home of Alvin and Kathy Liknes. The prosecution says the couple and their five-year-old grandson, at the home for a sleepover, were taken after a violent struggle.

Walls, bedrooms and the kitchen of the Liknes' house were covered in the victims' blood. Outside the home, blood swabs came back as a match to Nathan and his grandmother.

When Jennifer O'Brien arrived at the Liknes home to pick up her son, she found blood throughout the house. (Court exhibit)

Jurors shown images of bodies

The boy was dropped off at his grandparents' home in the southwest Calgary on June 29, 2014. When his mother arrived the next morning, all three were gone and the house was smeared with blood.

The prosecution's theory is the victims were taken to the Garland farm, where they were killed and their bodies were burned.

This is the area on the Garland farm where the Crown says three bodies can be seen in photos taken by an aerial survey company. (Court exhibit)

On Monday, jurors were shown photos of what appeared to be the bodies of two adults and a smaller figure, laid out near three small sheds on the farm. The photos also depicted smoke coming from a burn barrel, as well as the shadow of a person standing nearby.

The images were taken by chance by an aerial-mapping plane on July 1, 2014, the day after the family members were discovered missing.

Two weeks after the massive search for Nathan and his grandparents began, Garland was arrested and charged with their murders.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes all testified earlier in the trial that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.