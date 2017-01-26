One of Douglas Garland's neighbours is set to testify on Day 9 of his triple murder trial, Thursday.

Defence lawyers Jim Lutz and Kim Ross will get the chance to cross-examine lead forensic investigator, Const. Ian Oxton who spent Tuesday and Wednesday testifying.

Oxton spent 10 months sifting through ashes gathered from the Garland property. Some of the items he found included an earring, a bracelet, buttons, a piece of a shackle and more than two kilograms of biological material, including bones and 17 fragments believed to be teeth.

These bones were found in the ashes from the burn pit and sent away for testing. (Court exhibit)

Nathan O'Brien, 5, Alvin Liknes, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, were last seen when the boy was having a sleepover at the grandparents' home on June 30, 2014. Their bodies have never been found.

Garland is being tried in Calgary on three counts of first-degree murder.

In the burn pit ashes, Oxton also found a charred circuit board that was later found to be a keyless car-starter for a Toyota Tundra, the same vehicle parked in the Liknes driveway. Jurors are expected to hear more about that today.

See the latest updates in live tweets from CBC reporters in the courtroom. On mobile? See the live blog.

Aside from sifting through the ashes, Oxton was also responsible for the collection of about 1,400 exhibits as part of Operation Amber, the largest number of exhibits ever collected for a court case, according to the Calgary Police Service.

A pair of child-sized metal handcuffs, a bag of adult diapers, a chemical used to destroy DNA, a powder that causes blood to clot, two empty 50-litre canisters of liquid nitrogen, and half a bottle of chloroform​ were among the items collected by Oxton during searches of the outbuildings and small sheds on the property.

Beside a cluster of three small sheds, was a grassy area that was noticeably compressed and discoloured with burn marks.

In the ashes, Oxton found an earring, a small bracelet, buttons, a piece of a shackle and a piece of watch. (Court exhibit)

Earlier in his testimony, Oxton told jurors about other items seized from the Garland property including including a book about how to dispose of a dead body, more than a dozen pairs of handcuffs and other types of restraints, whips, a straitjacket, anesthetic, daggers and what appeared to be two pieces of burnt flesh.

In their opening statement, prosecutors told jurors DNA from the missing family members was found on a saw and two meat hooks on the farm property where Garland lived with his parents.

The exhibits Oxton collected were sent to labs for further testing. Other witnesses will give evidence about DNA results later in the trial.

Garland was charged with murder on July 15, 2014, after a massive two-week search launched on June 30, when Jennifer O'Brien arrived at her parents' home to pick up her son to find all three family members missing and bloodstains throughout the house.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes all testified earlier in the trial that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.

Nathan O'Brien, 5, had been sleeping over at the home of his grandparents — Kathy Liknes, 53, and Alvin Liknes, 66 — in June 2014 when the three disappeared. (Calgary Police Service)

DNA on farm

Inside the Liknes home, bloody footprints matched the shape and size of a pair of shoes missing from Garland's home, an expert testified last week.

On Monday, jurors heard evidence that a Calgary police cadaver dog gave signals he was onto the scent of human remains in several locations on the Garland farm.

When RCMP officers were dispatched to the farm on July 5, after Garland became a person of interest in the investigation, a burn barrel was still smouldering on the property.

Through what prosecutors Vicki Faulkner and Shane Parker have described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the Garland property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be the bodies of two adults and a child in the grass.

Those photos have not yet been presented as evidence to jurors.



Lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz are representing Garland and will cross-examine Oxton on Thursday.

The trial is scheduled to last five weeks.