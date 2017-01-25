After hearing on Tuesday about handcuffs and human flesh found on Douglas Garland's farm, jurors in his triple murder trial will learn about more evidence seized from the accused's property.

The lead forensic investigator, who collected 1,400 exhibits as part of Operation Amber, will take the stand again on Wednesday.

The investigation into a missing boy and his grandparents resulted in the largest number of exhibits collected for a court case, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Nathan O'Brien, 5, Alvin Liknes, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, were last seen when the boy was having a sleepover at the grandparents' home on June 30, 2014. Their bodies have never been found.

Garland is being tried in Calgary on three counts of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Const. Ian Oxton introduced dozens of items seized from the Garland property and home.

Items found in the Garland basement:

Book - Be Your Own Undertaker: How to Dispose of a Dead Body.

Book - Silent Death.

Computer hard drive hidden in rafters.

Whips.

Straitjacket.

36 tubes of dental anesthetic.

VHS tape dated 2014/07/07 and titled 'News, unsolved homicides."

Tyvek suit almost identical to ones used by forensic examiners plus booties and facemasks.

8 pairs of women's shoes, size 13.

2 blonde women's wigs.

Adult diaper and eBay receipt.

Earlier on Tuesday, Oxton testified about other evidence collected from the Garland property — where the Crown alleges the accused disposed of the bodies — including from outbuildings.

Among the items seized from the outbuildings and property:

Several daggers.

Two small items that appeared to be burnt flesh.

Two meat hooks.

Tazer cartridges.

Firearms parts including magazines, a holster, spent cartridges, silencers.

Two boxes of leather and cotton restraints.

Metal ankle restraints.

About a dozen sets of handcuffs.

A box full of locks that had been cut, sheared and tampered with.

Lock-picking equipment.

In their opening statement, prosecutors told jurors DNA from the missing family members was found on a saw and the two meat hooks from the property.

The exhibits Oxton collected were sent to labs for further testing. Other witnesses will give evidence about DNA results later in the trial.

On Tuesday, photos of several minor injuries covering four different parts of Garland's body were released by Justice David Gates. They show cuts on his head and upper lip, an abrasion on his thumb and a large bruise on his leg.

A photo collage shows bruises on Douglas Garland's head and face, hand and knee, as photographed by Calgary police after his arrest. (Court exhibit)

Garland was charged with murder on July 15, 2014, after a massive two-week search launched on June 30, when Jennifer O'Brien arrived at her parents' home to pick up her son to find all three missing and bloodstains throughout the house.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes all testified earlier in the trial that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.

Nathan O'Brien, 5, had been sleeping over at the home of his grandparents — Kathy Liknes, 53, and Alvin Liknes, 66 — in June 2014 when the three disappeared. (Calgary Police Service)

DNA on farm

Inside the Liknes home, bloody footprints matched the shape and size of a pair of shoes missing from Douglas Garland's home, an expert testified last week.

On Monday, jurors heard evidence that a Calgary police cadaver dog gave signals he was onto the scent of human remains in several locations on the farm where Garland lived.

When RCMP officers were dispatched to the farm on July 5, after Garland became a person of interest in the investigation, a burn barrel was still smouldering on the property.

Bits of bone and a small tooth were found in the ashes.

Through what prosecutors Vicki Faulkner and Shane Parker have described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the Garland property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be the bodies of two adults and a child in the grass.

Those photos have not yet been presented as evidence to jurors.



Lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz are representing Garland and have not yet had the chance to cross-examine Oxton.

The trial is scheduled to last five weeks.