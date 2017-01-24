When Douglas Garland was arrested days after the disappearance of a Calgary couple and boy he's accused of murdering, he had cuts and bruises on his lip, head, knee and thumb, his triple-murder trial heard Tuesday.

Garland, 56, is being tried in Calgary on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O'Brien, 5, Alvin Liknes, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53.

All three were last seen the night of June 29, 2014, when Nathan was having an impromptu sleepover at his grandparents' home.

On Day 7 of the trial on Tuesday, jurors are hearing more about Garland's arrest on July 5, 2014, and evidence collected from the farm near Airdrie, north of Calgary, where he then lived with his parents. That's where the Crown alleges Garland disposed of the bodies.

One of the first to testify Tuesday was Const. David Blackwood, who was with the Calgary Police Service forensic crime scene unit in 2014 and said he photographed Garland after he was brought to the arrest processing unit.

As he testified, court saw police photos of Garland with injuries on his right thumb, abrasions on his upper lip and the top of his head and a large bruise on outside of right knee.

Garland was charged on July 15, 2014, after a massive two-week search launched on June 30, when Jennifer O'Brien arrived at her parents' home to pick up her son to find all three missing and the house smeared with bloodstains.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes have all testified that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.

DNA on farm

Inside the Liknes home, bloody footprints matched the shape and size of a pair of shoes missing from Douglas Garland's home, an expert testified last week.

On Monday, jurors heard evidence that a Calgary police cadaver dog, Sully, gave signals he was onto the scent of human remains in several locations on the farm where Garland lived with his parents, about an hour north of Calgary.

DNA from Nathan and his grandparents was discovered on the Garland farm — on meat hooks and a saw.

When RCMP officers were dispatched to the farm on July 5, after Garland became a person of interest in the investigation, a burn barrel was still smouldering on the property.

Bits of bone and a small tooth were found in the ashes, said prosecutor Vicki Faulkner, and a small piece of flesh was found in the grass near the burn barrel.

Through what prosecutors Faulkner and Shane Parker have described as "dumb luck," a mapping plane that flew over the Garland property on July 1 and 2, 2014, took photographs that show what the Crown believes to be three bodies in the grass of two adults and a child.

Those photos have not yet been presented as evidence to jurors.

Forensic analysis of Garland's computer hard drive will be presented as evidence, showing someone researched topics such as "how to kill without emotion," torture, and autopsies, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told the jury in her opening statement.

Lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz are representing Garland.

The trial before Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates and a jury is scheduled to last five weeks.