At knee-level on a closet door, a small bloody handprint left behind in what appears to have been a violent struggle to get a five-year-old boy and his grandparents out of their home. DNA from the blood matched that of Nathan O'Brien, 5, and his grandmother, Kathy Liknes.

Douglas Garland, 57, is being tried on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the boy and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes in June 2014.

The five-year-old had been left at the home in southwest Calgary for a sleepover on June 29, 2014. When his mother arrived the next morning, all three were gone and the house was covered with blood.

The bloody handprint, two feet off the floor, had swiped downward when it came into contact with the closet door, according to Sgt. Jody Arns, a blood pattern expert with the Calgary Police Service who is testifying on Wednesday.

All three victims were bleeding — dripping blood and at times transferring blood onto the walls of the home — as they were forced outside.

When Jennifer O'Brien arrived at the Liknes home to pick up her son, she found blood throughout the house. (Court exhibit)

Blood from all three victims was in various forms throughout the Liknes's home: drips, spatters, dried flakes, smears and pools.

In several areas of the home, DNA from Nathan and Kathy was found mixed together. When Jennifer O'Brien left her son at her parents' home, the grandmother and grandson were sleeping in the same bed together.

Attempts appeared to have been made to clean the blood on the kitchen floor with a mop or rag, Arns told jurors.

The prosecution's theory is that the victims were taken to the Garland farm, where they were killed and their bodies burned.

This is the area on the Garland farm where the Crown says three bodies can be seen in photos taken by an aerial survey company. (Court exhibit)

Earlier this week, jurors were shown photos of what appeared to be the bodies of two adults and a smaller figure, laid out near three small sheds on the farm. The photos also depicted smoke coming from a burn barrel, as well as the shadow of a person standing nearby.

The images were taken by chance by an aerial-mapping plane on July 1, 2014 — the day after the trio was discovered missing.

Two weeks after a massive search for Nathan and his grandparents began, Garland was arrested and charged.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes all testified earlier that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.

Arns has not yet been cross-examined by Garland's lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz.