Long-awaited repairs to the Douglas Fir Trail in Calgary's inner city are now done and the trail is open once again to the public.

Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley made the announcement Thursday morning on Twitter.

Big news! Maintenance to Douglas Fir Trail has been completed and the trail is open to the general public! Over the summer we improved the tread & crossings for the water channels w/ volunteers. Huge thx to @CalgaryParks #yyccc pic.twitter.com/i3oYaGhuFF — @EWoolleyWard8

The 2.5-kilometre trail, which runs along the south side of the Bow River in Edworthy Park, had been closed since being heavily damaged during the June 2013 rains and flooding.

Over the summer, city crews, along with a team of volunteers, upgraded bridges, added handrails and improved signage in the area.

In use for more than half a century, the trail has undergone major upgrades and repairs about every 20 years.

