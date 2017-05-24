The identities of two men shot and killed in a southeast Calgary parking lot on Sunday night have been released publicly after autopsies were completed.

Anees Amr, 26, and Colin Reitberger, 23, were shot in the parking lot of the Superstore at 48th Street and 130th Avenue S.E. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers have spoken with a dozen witnesses to the brazen shooting and homicide detectives are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

On Monday, police said they believe the double-killing to be drug related.

Insp. Don Coleman told reporters it's thought three men met at the busy parking lot.

"At that point, two of the males were shot and killed outside of their vehicle and a second vehicle then left the scene," he said.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.