Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on warrants relating to domestic offences.

Yasin Sharif Noor, 26, is wanted for assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

He is described as five foot seven with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair. He may be driving a white Hyundai Sonata sedan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.