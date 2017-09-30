A Calgary man is facing charges after stabbing his partner, setting the house on fire and taking police on a vehicle chase that ended with a spike belt north of the city on Saturday afternoon, police said in a release.

Police responded to a home in the city's northwest at about 1 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed.

It's believed the suspect then started a fire in the basement of the home, and fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Police followed vehicle to Airdrie with helicopter assistance

"The suspect was located shortly after in his vehicle but he refused to stop for police. Officers followed the vehicle using various resources, including HAWCS [police helicopter], and eventually the vehicle left city limits and drove towards Airdrie," police said.

Airdrie RCMP stopped the vehicle with a spike belt at around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect was arrested and charges are now pending.

"The investigation into the stabbing and arson are ongoing, however, police believe the incident is domestic in nature," police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.