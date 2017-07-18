A Calgary man has been charged after a dog was left in a hot vehicle and died.

Jeremy Quaille, 45, was charged this week under the Animal Protection Act for "causing an animal to be in distress as a result of failure to provide adequate ventilation or protection from injurious heat," the Calgary Humane Society said in a release.

The remains of the female black lab were seized on Wednesday last week after the humane society received a report

"It's believed the dog was left in an enclosed car for an extended period of time during which temperatures outside soared to as high as 31 C," the humane society said in a release.

Hyperthermia was listed as the animals' official cause of death.

Brad Nichols, the humane society's senior manager of cruelty investigations, said the case should serve as a "sobering deterrent" to pet owners.

"Leaving an animal in a hot car, regardless of window position, is incredibly dangerous and can — as with this worst case scenario — result in property damage, charges and death," he said.