An arrest warrant was issued for a Calgary man accused of leaving his dog in a hot car, where it died, after he failed to show up for court.

The remains of the female black lab were discovered in July inside a vehicle in Penbrooke.

The Calgary Humane Society said at the time that investigators believe the dog had been left in the vehicle "for an extended period of time during which temperatures outside soared to as high as 31 C."

The official cause of death was hyperthermia.

Jeremy Quaile, 45, was charged with causing an animal to be in distress under the Animal Protection Act.

He didn't attend court for a scheduled appearance last Friday and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.