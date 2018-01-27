Bylaw officers in Calgary seized a pit bull in the northeast community of Taradale on Friday after a three-year-old girl was bitten, suffering serious injuries to her head and face.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Tararidge Close N.E. about 9:30 p.m., and the child was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Insp. Kevin Leitch with Calgary's community standards department says a seven-year-old pit bull — which was a family pet — was seized from the home and the investigation is continuing.

The dog will be held in quarantine while the investigation unfolds and the animal will undergo an assessment, said Leitch.

Serious dog bites can result in a mandatory court appearance for the owner. The maximum fine for allowing a dog to bite or injure someone is $10,000 under the city's Municipal Governance Act.

