Calgary police are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate two cases of apparently hate-fueled acts of vandalism earlier this month.

Two women in the southeast, in Deer Ridge and neighbouring Queensland, were targeted in the Dec. 2 incidents.

In the first, Misty Wind Shingoose awoke at her home in the 300 block of Deerview Drive S.E. to find to find a bed sheet sprawled out on her front lawn with a note left on the sheet

It included death threats, threats of rape, and racial slurs.

Shingoose's bus — a vehicle she has been retrofitting to use as a mobile hair studio to give free haircuts to the city's homeless — was also vandalized.

Later, Shingoose said she was contacted by a neighbour who was also targeted.

A big rock was thrown through her window, and a small statue and a threatening note were found on the front step of the home in the 300 block of Queen Charlotte Drive S.E., police said.

Shingoose provided CBC News with a copy of the letter left at her neighbour's house.

"You support Nenshi?" the letter says, apparently in reference to a Naheed Nenshi election sign on her property. "You are a Muslim sympathizer pig and you will pay." Nenshi is Muslim.

Both letters received by the women were signed with a symbol featuring a Canadian flag with a red cross in the centre of it, rather than a maple leaf.

Police say general investigators are working with the hate crimes co-ordinator to track down the culprits.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.