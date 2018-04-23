Toddler left in car seat in closet likely died 'trying to get out,' court hears

A Calgary toddler who died after being left alone in a car seat in a closet for five hours was likely "trying to get out" when she became entangled in the straps, a court was told Monday.

A detailed agreed statement of facts was read aloud at Elmarie Simons's sentencing hearing. Last week, Simons pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death after 18-month-old Ceira McGrath died of asphyxiation in November 2015.

Court heard this was not the first time Simons had strapped Ceira into a car seat and left her alone.

The car seat Ceira died in was so small, the leg straps could not be fastened around the child. Only the chest buckle was done up when Simons left the girl for five hours to run errands at Walmart and McDonalds.

Simons's brother was home but never checked on the children and did not know where in the home they were being kept, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Ceira was likely "trying to get out" when she slid down and became entangled in the straps.

Though she lied to police numerous times, nine months after Ceira's death, Simons admitted she had left the toddler in the car seat before.

Ceira and her twin brother — who was likely left in a playpen for most of the day — were dropped off at 7:15 a.m. by their father on Nov. 12, 2015.

Even though Simons had been asked not to allow the children a morning nap, she put the toddler in the baby seat around 8 a.m. MT and left to run errands.

Around 1:30 p.m., Simons called 911 to report Ceira was unresponsive and unconscious. By the time EMS arrived, Ceira was dead.

Victim impact statements

When Simons was asked about her initial lies to police, she said she didn't tell the truth "because it sounded so bad" and she "was trying to cover [her] butt."

Ceira's father Ryan McGrath called Simons a "monster" outside the courtroom after the guilty plea.

The former day home worker's trial was supposed to begin last week, but defence lawyer Alain Hepner and prosecutor Pam McCluskey instead arranged a plea arrangement.

Because they might have been called as witnesses at trial, Ceira's parents were never told the full story of what happened to their daughter, learning many of the details for the first time on Monday.

It's not yet clear what prosecutors and defence will propose for a sentence.

There are three victim impact statements which will be read aloud.