Children and staff at a Calgary daycare may have been exposed to a case of tuberculosis, the provincial health authority said in a statement on Wednesday, but they are not naming the daycare.

"So as to protect patient and family confidentiality, no further case details will be released," Alberta Health Services said..

"AHS will not release the name of the impacted daycare, as all impacted daycare attendees and staff are being notified directly and there is no risk to other individuals.

"This case is not a risk to the general public and is also not an ongoing risk to daycare staff or attendees."

The agency is working on followup screenings.