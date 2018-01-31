Wetaskiwin RCMP have arrested one of two men accused in the stabbing death of Darby Shade, who was found outside Westbrook Mall in southwest Calgary earlier this month.

Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, was arrested on a second-degree murder warrant on Tuesday and was being transported to Calgary to face charges.

Police are still searching for a second suspect, Christian Whitebear, 25.

Whitebear is described as Indigenous, about five foot 11 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Shade, 25, was found stabbed to death outside Westbrook Mall all on Jan. 16.

Darby Shade, 25, was fatally stabbed to death on Jan. 16. (Facebook)

Police were called to the Rosscarrock area about a disturbance at a house in the 1100 block of 37th Street southwest at 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, numerous people were seen fleeing what appeared to be a house party across the street from the mall where Shade was found.

About 100 people attended a vigil at the mall where Shade — who also went by Darby Soop — was remembered as "just a wonderful man."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.