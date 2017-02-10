A Calgary man who strapped 120 helium balloons to a lawn chair and soared high into the air above the Stampede grounds in 2015 has been given another month to raise money for a required donation prior to his sentencing.

Daniel Boria pleaded guilty in December 2016 on a charge of dangerous operation of an aircraft, saying it was part of a publicity stunt for his cleaning company.

Provincial court Judge Bruce Fraser accepted a joint recommendation for a sentence of a $5,000 fine and also accepted a recommendation Boria make a $20,000 donation to a charity of his choice.

On Friday, his lawyer, Alain Hepner, told a Calgary court that Boria has raised just half of the $20,000 he agreed to donate to a veterans food bank, since business has been a "little rough."

Hepner says his client will have the rest of the money by the time of the next appearance on March 17.

On July 5, 2015, Boria tied $13,000 worth of industrial-sized balloons to a Canadian Tire lawn chair and took to the skies in a stunt to promote his cleaning company.

Boria's plan was to parachute into the Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races, but the weather didn't cooperate and high winds forced him to bail early.

He landed on Ogden Road, where he was arrested by police who had been monitoring Boria since he was spotted above the Stampede grounds.

Though he called Nav Canada Edmonton Flight Information Centre and Transport Canada in the months leading up to the stunt, Boria did not get permission to perform the stunt, according to an agreed statement of facts read aloud in court in December.

"Some have called [Boria] a balloonatic," Crown prosecutor Matt Dalidowicz said at the time.

Boria was spotted in his lawn chair and balloon rig at a height of about 2,100 metres, "well within the control zone above the Calgary International Airport," the statement of facts said.

After the stunt, Boria said he and his team planned it so that only his own safety would be at risk, and called the flight the most exhilarating experience he could ever imagine.