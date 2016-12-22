A man who controversially floated over Calgary's Stampede grounds in a lawn chair lifted by 120 helium balloons has pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of an aircraft.

On July 5, 2015, Daniel Boria fashioned the makeshift aircraft and took to the skies in a stunt devised to create buzz for his cleaning products company.

Boria's plan was to parachute himself into the Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races, but weather didn't cooperate and high winds forced him to bail early.

Calgary balloon man describes flight1:31

He sprained his ankle landing in an industrial field in southeast Calgary, and found himself in trouble with the law.

"I knew I would get arrested, but I didn't think they would pursue it as heavily as they did," Boria told CBC News last year. "I've never done anything wrong before and this was with good intentions."

Calgary police initially charged him with one count of mischief causing danger to life.

Sentencing is expected later Thursday in a Calgary courtroom.

The joint sentencing submission asks for a $5,000 fine and a $30,000 anonymous donation to charity.