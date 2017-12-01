A Calgary man who was accused of child abduction after taking six children to Ontario last year is "relieved and delighted" to have his charges dropped on the day his trial was supposed to begin, according to his lawyer.

Defence lawyer Jim Lutz confirmed the 50-year-old — who can't be identified because of a publication ban to protect the children — no longer faces six counts of child abduction.

"When these charges were laid, they were appropriate; however, new information and evidence has arisen since that time," said prosecutor Elisa Frank in a written statement to CBC News.

Frank said the case "no longer satisfied our test to prosecute," which could fall into one of two categories: that there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction or that it was not in the public interest to pursue.

Last November, a woman reported to Calgary police that her common-law partner had left the province with her six children on Oct. 24. Initially, it was reported that the man was the step-father, but new evidence proves all of the kids are the man's biological children.

"There's never been any question that the children were the most important thing to him in his life and he would do anything for them," said Lutz.

The kids ranged in age from 18 months to 11 years old at the time and were visiting with their father's family in Ontario.

After the children's mother reported her common-law husband had left the province with the kids, Canada-wide warrants were issued. Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario tracked down the man and arrested him.

The Calgary Police Service said at the time the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. CPS confirmed the man had been in touch with one of their partner organizations after leaving Calgary which reduced concern about the children's safety.