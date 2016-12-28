Calgary police say a 19-year-old man was critically injured when he somehow went off an overpass in the city's southwest following a car crash Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision around 8:50 p.m. along southbound Crowchild Trail where it passes over Glenmore Trail and found the injured man on Glenmore, below the crash site.

The man had fled from the vehicle before officers arrived and either jumped or fell off the overpass, according to police.

He was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.