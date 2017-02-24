A man found dead inside a bullet-riddled car in the Calgary neighbourhood of Crescent Heights has been identified as Hussam Ahmad Ismal.

The 31-year-old man is Calgary's third homicide victim this year, say police.

"The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone in the area who witnessed anything unusual to report it — no matter how small the tip may seem," police said in a press release on Friday.

Ismal was discovered on Thursday at 4:20 a.m. when police were called to the intersection of 12th Avenue N.E. and Centre Street N. at 4:20 a.m.

Officers found a man dead inside a vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

A firearm was also found at the scene.

Police have concluded an autopsy, but have not released the results.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.