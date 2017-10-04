One person was killed in a collision in the southeast corner of Calgary Tuesday night.
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Stoney Trail and 88th Street S.E. at about 8 p.m., police say.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was injured and is listed in serious but stable condition.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the collision.
