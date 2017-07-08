The number of calls regarding coyotes in Calgary is way up this year, according to the city.

Chris Manderson, urban conservation lead with the parks department, said over a six week period from May to the middle of June, there were approximately 200 calls this year. That compares to 50 two years ago, and 70 last year.

The majority of calls in the past were simply people reporting that they had seen a coyote. This year, Manderson says about half of the calls were different, including reports of aggressive behaviour.

"It's difficult to say if you really have a trend. Numbers have gone up, that's something," he said.

'Position of conflict'

The issue of coyotes in the city became more an issue this year due to a coyote family establishing a den near pathways in Panorama Hills, leading to closures.

"They were in a position of conflict where there was people right in their comfort zone," said Manderson. "That's why we closed the park, just to give them some space and we're encouraging them to move on."

Leslie Newberry lives in the area and sees coyotes regularly.

"Coyotes will come up on the path, they won't let you by and I respect that, if they don't back down, I turn around a walk away," she said.

She says it's important that humans learn to co-exist with the animals and show respect.

Losing their fear

Manderson agrees it's important to live together.

"The conventional approach, they're considered a pest in the eyes of provincial legislation, was to exterminate them, to wipe them out," he said. "The reality is that that doesn't work very well."

Chris Manderson with the City of Calgary, says coyotes are losing their fear of humans and it's up to us to help ensure they don't get too comfortable. (Peter Vaudry)

He says the city is enriched by having the small predators here, and that they help keep the ecosystems in balance.

Manderson says there are a number of possibilities for the increased calls regarding coyotes, from a growing population thanks to mild winters to the simple fact the animals are "supremely adapted to city environments."

Additionally, the animals are losing their fear of humans, likely seeing us as a source of food.

Hazing

Manderson said citizens can do their part to re-instill a bit of that fear through "hazing."

"If they get closer or you're at all concerned, you gotta remember that in most cases you're bigger than they are. Make yourself large, never turn your back on them, shout, make them realize you're not someone who's fun to be around," he said, adding city staff are actively hazing coyotes as well.

Calgarian Chris Bemrose hasn't had to put the fear into any of the coyotes he's seen on his walks.

"Honestly, anytime I've seen them, they've kind of run the opposite direction more times than not. I've never had any fear of them," he said.

Manderson said it looks like the coyote family in Panorama Hills has moved on and the city will fill in the den to hopefully avoid more pathway closures next spring when denning season starts anew.