A Calgary couple vacationing in Mexico City spent a sleepless night at the airport waiting to get back home after surviving a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Sarah Rieger and husband Brett had been staying at an Airbnb in Polanco, a neighbourhood in northwest Mexico City, when the quake struck on Tuesday.

The couple gathered their belongings and went straight to the airport, where they spent a sleepless night reflecting on what they'd seen.

"We saw an apartment building we had walked by the night before, I think it was two blocks from where we were staying. It had just fully collapsed," she said.

"It was just hard to think that some of the people we'd met or had got a coffee from or something earlier that week could be facing such devastation in their lives."

The earthquake toppled dozens of buildings, broke gas mains and sparked fires across the city and other towns in central Mexico. Falling rubble and billboards crushed cars.

After several hours of delays Wednesday morning, the couple was able to board a flight back to Calgary. They were expected to arrive in the afternoon.

At least 225 killed

The earthquake killed at least 225 people and damaged dozens of buildings in and around the country's capital. Around 30 children and 12 adults remain missing after a school collapsed.

There are 3,320 Canadians registered in Mexico; however, Global Affairs Canada says registration is voluntary and that figure "may not reflect the actual number."

Canadians requiring consular assistance should contact Global Affairs toll-free at 1-613-996-8885 or by email at sos@international.gc.ca.

The quake appeared to be unrelated to the magnitude 8.1 that hit Sept. 7 off Mexico's southern coast. That one was also was felt strongly in the capital.