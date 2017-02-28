A Calgary couple is trying to raise money for a potentially life-saving treatment for their 3-year-old daughter, who has a rare type of cancer.

Lindsey Marofke's daughter Greta was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer a few days before she turned two. She was treated successfully at the Alberta Children's Hospital, but the cancer — hepatoblastoma — came back in August 2016. At that point, Marofke was told palliative care for the little girl was the only option left.

"They'll give her a little bit of radiation to buy us some time, and that's what they've offered us," she told the Calgary Eyeopener.

U.S. doctor says transplant could work

A doctor at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital in the U.S. said a liver transplant could work for Greta, however Marofke said doctors in Alberta won't do a transplant because Greta's odds of survival afterwards aren't high enough.

She wants to explore the option of a transplant and the family is in Cincinnati this week to meet with doctors. The procedure would come at a steep cost for the family — more than $1 million US.

Greta, in pink, smiles beside her mom, Lindsay Marofke, her brother Ben and her father, Steve. (gofundme)

Marofke said Alberta Health very likely won't cover that bill.

"With us being rejected in Alberta [for a transplant] they've basically said they're almost certain Alberta will not pay for this procedure," she said. "The doctors are not very hopeful that they'll pay for it."

Marofke has launched an online campaign and trust account to try to raise half of the $1 million.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, nearly $35,000 had been raised.

'I gotta do this for her'

As for the other half of the million dollars?

"The plan is my parents' and my in-laws' retirement fund at this point to fund the rest," Marofke said.

Even if Marofke's family can raise the money, there's still no guarantee the procedure will be a success.

But she said her family has to try — for Greta's sake.

"It's a real chance, it's a real hope, which we didn't have a few days ago," Marofke said.

"She's a spunky three-year-old girl who just likes to have fun and ... I gotta do this for her."

With files from Dan McGarvey and the Calgary Eyeopener