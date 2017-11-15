Calgary Coun. Jeromy Farkas hopes the public art for a new infrastructure project will be an opportunity for an Indigenous artist, especially in the wake of the controversy over a previous public art project, Bowfort Towers.

City council voted this week to go ahead with a $182,000 public art project near a pedestrian bridge on Anderson Road S.W., which opened last year.

Although council voted in September to freeze its public art program while a review is done, a handful of projects already under development will be allowed to proceed.

The freeze came after controversy erupted in the summer around the Bowfort Towers, a sculpture near a new interchange on 16th Avenue N.W. near the western edge of the city.

The $500,000 project, resembling traditional Blackfoot burial structures, was designed by a non-Indigenous artist from New York, Del Geist, who said the four towers align with the First Nation's cultural symbolism.

But the project sparked outcry from Blackfoot artists who called the use of their culture, in this case, theft, while others questioned its artistic merit and the cost.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas suggests the Anderson Road S.W. location — not far from the Tsuut'ina Nation — would be a suitable project for Indigenous or Tsuut'ina artist.

"Our relationship with the Nation is very important," said Farkas.

"And it may be a way for us to make right after how, in my opinion, the handling of the Bowfort Towers has been botched from an Indigenous angle."

City reaching out

The city has taken steps to encourage Indigenous artists to get involved.

Sarah Iley with the public art program said her team has already contacted the Tsuut'ina Nation.

"We do a program called Public Art 101 and we took it specifically to the Tsuut'ina Nation artists so that they would have a really clear idea of how to apply and how to participate," said Iley.

"I hope that many of them will apply to be part of this project."

However, because of trade agreements, the city cannot just award a project like this to a local artist.

The city solicitor, Glenda Cole, told city council this week there are rules.

"It's my understanding that the RFP [request for proposals] is intended to go to the market at large," said Cole.

Farkas believes there are exemptions under the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other agreements that would allow the city to procure Indigenous art.

"When it comes to telling Calgary's story, it's very important to incorporate the Indigenous perspective," he said.

Tsuut'ina says its artists ready to compete

The Tsuut'ina Nation says its artists are eager to get the opportunity.

Kevin Littlelight, who speaks for the Tsuut'ina Nation, said he appreciates the gesture.

"Our concern is that we get a fair look at participating in this and we understand there are rules. The city has to abide by those and we respect that," he said.

"I believe that we have some great artists out here from Tsuut'ina and we encourage them to submit that work."

The city wants the public art for the Anderson Road pedestrian bridge to be completed by the end of 2018.

The province contributed money toward the infrastructure project as it is related to the nearby southwest ring road project.

The bridge itself was opened to users in October 2016.

The city is contractually obligated to spend the provincial contribution by November 2018 or the money must be returned to the province.