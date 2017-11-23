Calgary city councillors are raising concerns over a colleague's absenteeism.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, who represents Ward 13, was missing earlier this month from the 2018 calendar approval meeting, and from a vote for the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit project.

The calendar approval meeting was subsequently moved to Dec. 11 as policy dictates all members of council must be in attendance.

Now, Colley-Urquhart says she'll be gone for the last few weeks of November on a pre-planned vacation to Antarctica — which happens to coincide with coming budget deliberations, set to run Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal says it's something he wants council to discuss.

"Well, she's been away for several weeks and I think it's an important discussion that we need to have with council, because this is a critical time of the year for us," he said.

"We're making some serious decisions and it would be nice to have all council members present.

CBC reached out to Colley-Urquhart for comment but has yet to hear back.