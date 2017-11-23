Calgary city councillors are raising concerns over a colleague's absenteeism.
Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, who represents Ward 13, was missing earlier this month from the 2018 calendar approval meeting, and from a vote for the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit project.
The calendar approval meeting was subsequently moved to Dec. 11 as policy dictates all members of council must be in attendance.
- Councillor says he was 'thrown under the bus' as southwest BRT delay motion he co-sponsored gets stop sign
Now, Colley-Urquhart says she'll be gone for the last few weeks of November on a pre-planned vacation to Antarctica — which happens to coincide with coming budget deliberations, set to run Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.
Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal says it's something he wants council to discuss.
"Well, she's been away for several weeks and I think it's an important discussion that we need to have with council, because this is a critical time of the year for us," he said.
"We're making some serious decisions and it would be nice to have all council members present.
CBC reached out to Colley-Urquhart for comment but has yet to hear back.
