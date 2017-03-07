Two inmates have been charged following an assault on a peace officer at the Calgary Correctional Centre last month.

The attack happened about 2 p.m. on Feb. 9. A second peace officer heard a commotion and intervened. Police said the two peace officers were able to force the inmates into a cell until backup arrived.

Both peace officers were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Hailu Milkel Ameha, 18, and Desi Robert Brown, 20, are each facing two counts of assault on a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.