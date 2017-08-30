Facing a pair of armed robbers, a Calgary convenience store clerk fought back rather than hand over any cash or cigarettes.

A YouTube video being shared on social media shows the clerk of an A Plus 1 Convenience Store in the 9900 block of Fairmount Drive S.E. standing behind the counter just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 17 when two people walk in with masks over their faces. One is carrying what looks like a pickaxe, the other has a tire iron.

The two march behind the counter as the clerk retreats, picking up a small stool.

As one of the thieves begins grabbing cigarettes, the other walks over to the clerk and grabs him. The clerk grabs the thief's weapon and the two wrestle over it.

The second thief then gets involved, pulling out what looks like a can of mace, but it appears not to work and the thief picks up the tire iron, striking the clerk a few times with it.

That doesn't deter him, however, and he gets hold of the tire iron, managing to knock the second thief to the floor.

The clerk continues to wrestle with the first thief, then manages to break free and run out the front door.

Once outside, the clerk — who suffered minor injuries — can be seen locking and then barricading the doors, trapping the thieves inside.

They smash the glass doors in an attempt to get out.

A second person can be seen outside with the clerk, helping to keep the pair inside the store.

After a few minutes, the thieves manage to get outside, but not before damaging several displays.

Police lights can be seen as the two move out of view.

Man and woman arrested

Calgary police say a man was taken into custody, who was being held down by the clerk and a witness when officers arrived.

A second person was arrested later that day at a residence in the 100 block of Whitaker Close N.E.

Arthur Gordon Bennie, 35, is now charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property under $5,000, disguise with intent, mischief, uttering threats, having an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a vehicle contrary to a disqualification order and five counts of failure to comply with a recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7.

Natalie Cory-Lyn Elaschuk, 24, is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She made a first court appearance on Aug. 25.