The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo starts today and organizers are looking for about 90,000 fans to stream through the doors of the four-day annual celebration.

"We like to think it's a big deal," expo spokesperson Lindsay Thomas told CBC News.

"Things kick off Thursday which is a great day for people to come if they are into shopping because a lot of the vendors will have specials and sales on."

Friday's Parade of Wonders route has changed this year.

"This year we are going to be starting at Eighth Avenue and Eighth Street S.W. downtown, going down Stephen Avenue and we will be ending at Olympic Plaza with Mayor Naheed Nenshi as our parade marshal," siad Thomas. "The show kicks off that afternoon."

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

"John Cusack. Unbelievable, I am so excited," Thomas said.

Cusack is known for Being John Malkovich, High Fidelity, 1408, Stand By Me and Say Anything... among others.

Nathan Fillion who's appeared in Castle, Firefly, ConMan, Slither, Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog and Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be at the expo Friday, Saturday and Sunday for photo ops and autographs.

"Todd McFarlane is coming back to Calgary. It's fantastic," said Thomas.

Stan Lee was cool to the idea of returning to Calgary last year, but he's had a change of heart.

"Todd McFarlane called him up, they had a conversation and Stan Lee decided to come back to Calgary," Thomas said.

Lee — the American comic-book writer, editor, publisher, former president of Marvel Comics, producer, host and actor — is royalty at comic-cons.

"It is massive. He is such a delight. I have worked with him many, many, many, many times over the years. I adore him," Thomas explained.

She says there will be lots of new stuff to check out.

"Our gaming zone is definitely stepped up more, so if you are into table-top gaming, video gaming, I think people should definitely check that out," she said. "We have got a whole bunch of new panels and lots of new guests that have never been before, so there is going to be a lot of new things for people to see."

Thomas says the Calgary expo is in the top 10 for attendance in North America, last year bringing in about 90,000 fans.

"We have been seeing a bit of trend with large events, seeing some drop in attendance with the economy being what it is," she said. "We'd be happy with 80,000 to 90,000 this year."

Tricks for first-timers

She has three tricks for newbies at the expo.

Stay hydrated, wear comfortable footwear and keep an open mind.

"Schedules can change at the very last minute," she said. "It's fine to have your heart set on meeting that one person, but if you are also open to experiencing and enjoying other aspects of the show, then if that person can't make it anymore, you can still have a really great time."

So far the expo has had three cancellations — Jason Weiser, Millie Bobby Brown and Tom Cavanagh, but that's a much better record than last year.

"We had about 13 cancellations last year which was just heartbreaking on so many levels and this year only having the three major cancellations, it's always sad, but it's better than it has been," said Thomas.

She cautions if you are looking to attend on Saturday or buy a 4-day pass, time is running out. Saturday was 95 per cent sold out as of Monday. Check the website for confirmation.

Bonus events

James Marsters is playing at Cowboys on Friday night and on Saturday night, Kevin Smith and Jason Mews are doing their podcast from the Corral and you don't need an extra ticket for that.