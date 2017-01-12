The prolonged cold snap is causing accessibility and safety issues for people with disabilities, advocates warn.

"Definitely falling is probably the number one thing," said Matthew Hagel, executive director of the Independent Living Resource Centre of Calgary.

"As well, for our folks using wheelchairs, it's extremely difficult to get around on the sidewalks. Fortunately, we've caught a bit of a break with the clearing of the snow, but it's definitely slippery out there," Hagel said.

"When they're crossing roads with black ice, it gets quite slippery. Batteries freeze up when you have a wind chill of –31 C," he added.

Along with having to navigate snow covered sidewalks, wheelchair users face additional challenges like dealing with delays to accessible buses, and an increased risk of frostbite, says Hagel.

"If you are in a wheelchair, you're not moving around as much, so you do tend to get cold a lot quicker," he said. "So it's definitely hard on them."

The cold can also leave some people isolated.

"This week we're only seeing about 50 per cent of the people who registered for programs actually able to come out and attend," said Hagel.

"A lot of them are also coming with caregivers, so some rely on Access Calgary to get to the programs, but a lot are just staying home."

The bitter cold wasn't enough to keep 20-year-old Frazer Hawkins from going on a tour of a Calgary fire station.

"It's a cold, cold one today," he said, adding that the last few weeks have made getting around in his electric wheelchair more of a challenge.

"It's been brutal, but at least they cleared the sidewalks so people can get around," said Hawkins.

"If the [wheelchair] battery is weak, it will die, so I have to be careful about that," he said.

"Usually this chair does pretty good in the cold."