The first officer to arrive at a stabbing scene at Calgary's Perpetual Wellness clinic in June 2016, said acupuncturist Tiejun Huang had been wrapped in tablecloths from a nearby restaurant by witnesses who had tried to save his life.

"I've never seen that much blood from one person," said Cst. James Dore, who knew right away the victim was dead.

Dore was speaking at preliminary inquiry for Jin Qing Huang, who's charged with first-degree murder in the death.

Though there is normally a publication ban on evidence presented at a preliminary inquiry, lawyers Adriano Iovinelli and Ben Leung did not ask for one.

Domestic incident

Both the victim and the accused share the same last name but they are not related. The Crown's theory is that Jin Qing, 43, thought his wife was cheating on him with Tiejun.

"I heard the accused say 'you ... having an affair with my wife,'" said Katie Liao, the clinic's receptionist who testified Monday through a Cantonese interpreter.

Cheuk Wong, the manager of the restaurant next door told provincial court Judge Bruce Fraser he heard the accused's wife scream: "Why did you do this? He just tried to help me with the acupuncture."

Dore was working alone and nearing the end of his shift when he was dispatched to an "active assailant" call at the Chinese mall on 16th Ave. and Centre St. North.

'Don't you f**king move'

With his rifle drawn, Dore began searching for the stabbing suspect.

"Where'd he go, where'd he go, where'd the guy with the knife go?" he shouted, according to his account of the day.

Initially, the officer thought Jin Qing was one of the victims. He was half sitting, half lying on the floor near Tiejun and appeared to be in shock. Those still in the clinic pointed to Jin Qing.

I told him "don't you f**king move," said Dore. "The reason I used that very unprofessional word is because I'm alone, the scene was not secure."

Dore said he kept Jin Qing face down on the floor with a gun to his head, and his boot between the suspect's shoulders until backup arrived.

A 'horrific scene'

Having attended five homicides and 10 attempted murder scenes, Dore said this was the most gruesome.

"It was a horrific scene," he said.

Jin Qing, who has been in custody since his arrest, quietly sobbed as a Cantonese interpreter translated the witnesses' testimony.

One knife appeared to be lodged in Tiejun's stomach, a broken butcher knife was beside the victim.

The purpose of a preliminary inquiry is to test the evidence ahead of trial. If Fraser decides there is enough evidence, he will order Jin Qing to stand trial on the charge of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors Darren Maloney and Trevor Fik have three more witnesses to call. The hearing could end as early as Wednesday.