A two-stage fix is coming for a big problem with a big piece of steel in Calgary's Municipal Building.

Last September, the city announced it detected a structural deficiency with a steel truss on an upper floor at the north end of the building. The 30,000-kilogram truss was installed incorrectly in 1983.

While the city said there was no danger of a collapse, it closed that end of the building as a precaution. The affected area was later expanded.

In all, 500 city workers, including four city councillors and their staffs, have been forced into temporary workspaces elsewhere.

Darrel Bell with the city's facilities management group told CBC News that over the next three weekends, a temporary support beam will be going in on the roof of the nearby Administration Building.

That beam will link with the corner of the Municipal Building, which is above the admin building. The idea is to have the temporary shoring beam take the weight off the troubled truss, he said.

"The preparation is extensive. This is difficult stuff. This is a complex structural assembly because it's free-hanging," said Bell.

Once that end of the building is shored up, the city workers will be able to return to their workspaces over the next few months.

"We need to bring them back in a staged approach so we don't disrupt any public services at all," said Bell.

A 30,000-kilogram truss was installed incorrectly in 1983 when City Hall was built. (Scott Dippel/CBC)

Over the summer, work crews will go in to fix the truss itself. The details of that project are still being worked out.

Bell said it will involve workers going in on the 13th and 14th floors of the building — which are mechanical floors — to access the truss.

Blue netting has been installed on the outside of the building as a precaution to catch anything that might come loose while the work is going on.

Once the repairs are done and the temporary support beam is removed, Bell said no one should be able to tell there was any problem with the building.