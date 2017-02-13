The Super Bowl affected Calgary's ability to deal with last week's multi-day snowstorm, according to the city's transportation manager.

"We just didn't get as many people coming in as we wanted, and that was both city staff — so unionized staff for the city — and the private contractors that we use as well," said Mac Logan.

His comments come after questions were asked Monday during a city council meeting about the city's snow and ice control program.

Hundreds of complaints were made by Calgarians about poor road conditions after heavy snowfall last weekend.

The city asked for help to deal with the snow, but says the call went out at the same time the NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons was being played, Logan said.

When asked if additional staff would have made a difference with road conditions for last Monday's commute, Logan says "probably not", given that it continued to snow.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi is playing down Logan's comments on why workers weren't available.

"It's not just because of the Super Bowl, it's because it's snowing," Nenshi said on Monday.