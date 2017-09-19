A total of 86 Calgarians are officially running for a seat at the city council table.

More than 130 people declared their candidacy on nomination day, which was Monday, but had 24 hours to withdraw.

In that day-long grace period, 45 candidates dropped out of the race.

Ten people are running for mayor:

Jason (Jason GoGo) Achtymichuk.

Andre Chabot.

Brent Chisholm.

Emile Gabriel.

Larry Heather.

David Lapp.

Naheed Nenshi.

Curtis Olson.

Bill Smith.

Stan (the Man) Waciak.

At least two people are running in each ward, so no races will be acclaimed. Four races have no incumbent competing.

The City of Calgary has posted a full list of council candidates, as well as an additional list of school trustee contenders.

Election Day is Oct. 16.