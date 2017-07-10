A horse was put down Sunday night at the Calgary Stampede after it suffered a broken hind leg during the fifth heat of the chuckwagon races, officials confirmed Monday.

The horse was taken away in an ambulance and examined by a veterinarian, who determined it had a severely fractured cannon bone on its left hind leg, the Stampede said in a release.

The veterinarian determined the horse, part of Roger Moore's team, should be put down.

"This type of fracture is commonly known to thoroughbreds in the racing industry, and is not unique to chuckwagon racing," the Stampede said.

"This is felt deeply within our organization and the owner of the animal."

After four horses died in the 2015 Rangeland Derby, the Stampede introduced new safety measures, including new wagon inspections that test the welds of the vehicles, a rebuilt inner rail of the track to prevent erosion during rainstorms and "minor tweaks" to the barrel placements to better align drivers as they come out of the opening figure-eight turns and reduce the chance of collisions.

It's not yet clear what caused Sunday night's incident.