In case you missed it — once the holidays are over, the city won't be picking up your dry and dead Christmas tree from your back lane.
The city axed its convenient household collection program to reduce its overall operating costs for 2017.
That means Calgarians must haul their trees to a designated recycling depot — just like they do in the fall for leaves and pumpkins.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Tips to avoid burst pipes and other risks in your empty house
- MORE NEWS | Justin Trudeau ready to work with Donald Trump on Keystone XL pipeline
"Calgarians have always been really keen to help us keep trees out of our landfills," Sharon Howland with the city's waste and recycling services said in a news release.
"If everyone helps by meeting us half way, we'll still be able to turn the trees into mulch while also saving taxpayers quite a bit of money."
Drop-off locations
Before recycling your Christmas tree, remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, string, garland and the tree stand. Do not wrap, bag or tie it.
There will be 16 temporary tree drop-off locations open from December 26 to January 31:
- Bowness, by the community recycling depot: 7937 43 Ave. N.W.
- Confederation Park east parking lot: 905 30 Ave. N.W.
- Prairie Winds Park south parking lot: 54 Ave. & Castleridge Blvd. N.E
- Huntington Hills Athletic Park: 7920 Fourth St. N.E.
- Bottomlands Park, at St. George's Dr. & Seventh Ave. N.E.
- Marda Loop Communities Association:3130 16 St. S.W.
- Parks Compound:10312 Sacramento Dr. S.W.
- North Glenmore Park: 6615 37 St. S.W.
- Woodbine Athletic Park: 96 Woodfield Dr. S.W.
- Park 96: 14660 Parkland Blvd. S.E.
- Pop Davies/Ogden Athletic Park: Ogden Rd. and Millican Rd. S.E.
- IKEA, northwest corner of parking lot behind store: 8000 11 St. S.E.
- Auburn Bay Off Leash Area: 52 St. and Auburn Bay Dr. S.E.
- Spyhill Landfill: 69 St. and 112 Ave. N.W.
- East Calgary Landfill: 17 Ave. and 68 St. S.E.
- Shepard Landfill: 114 Ave. and 68 St. S.E.
Check the city website before visiting a landfill site as hours will change on Jan. 9, 2017.
Go green this Christmas
The city is urging Calgarians to recycle holiday waste such as wrapping paper, tags, boxes, tissue and gift bags.
Christmas packaging can go in your blue cart or be taken to a community recycling depot.
The following items can't be recycled and should go in your black cart:
- Foil and metallic-coated wrapping paper
- Broken ornaments
- Tinsel
- Artificial Christmas trees
- Foam packaging and foam packing peanuts
- Ribbons, bows, and gift bag string handles that can't be recycled should be reused or disposed of in your black cart.