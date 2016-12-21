In case you missed it — once the holidays are over, the city won't be picking up your dry and dead Christmas tree from your back lane.

The city axed its convenient household collection program to reduce its overall operating costs for 2017.

That means Calgarians must haul their trees to a designated recycling depot — just like they do in the fall for leaves and pumpkins.

"Calgarians have always been really keen to help us keep trees out of our landfills," Sharon Howland with the city's waste and recycling services said in a news release.

"If everyone helps by meeting us half way, we'll still be able to turn the trees into mulch while also saving taxpayers quite a bit of money."

Remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, garland and string before recycling your Christmas tree. (Submitted by Anthony Daws)

Drop-off locations

Before recycling your Christmas tree, remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, string, garland and the tree stand. Do not wrap, bag or tie it.

There will be 16 temporary tree drop-off locations open from December 26 to January 31: