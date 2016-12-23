It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... or at least it will be soon.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected between now and Saturday morning, with the bulk of the snow arriving by Friday evening.

It's also expected that an easterly wind will generate blowing snow over open areas and highways.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."