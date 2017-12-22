If you're wondering where to find the best Christmas light displays in Calgary, one enthusiast has it all mapped out for you.

Silvana Stoesser covers her home in the southeast community of Deer Run with more than 18,000 Christmas lights every year.

Silvana and Christian Stoesser go all out each Christmas when it comes to holiday lights. (James Young/CBC)

She also runs a website to showcase where other Calgarians have erected elaborate holiday displays.

"We have an interactive map on there with all the displays in Calgary where people can go and look at those beautiful displays," Stoesser told the Calgary Eyeopener on Friday.

Stoesser's display usually takes two to three full weeks to construct, but thanks to some neighbourly help, it took only two weekends to set up for this year's holidays.

"We just love Christmas," said Stoesser. "It's fun for us, and when you see the kids coming by and you look into their bright eyes, you know you've done something right."

Food Bank donations accepted

Along with more than 18,000 lights, Stoesser's display features 17 inflatables and several other figures, all synched to music from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Stoesser is also accepting donations to the Calgary Food Bank at her home throughout the holidays.

And anyone is welcome to plot their home on the interactive map.

This Santa is just one small element of Silvana and Christian Stoesser's Christmas light display in Deer Run. (James Young/CBC)

"There are no rules, so everybody can go on there," she said. "No matter if you have just one string of lights on your house or 20,000."

Current displays featured on the website include sidewalks lined with candy canes, a yard filled with snowmen and another with a homemade Santa sleigh.

One of Stoesser's favourites is in the southeast community of Chaparral. It's visible from Macleod Trail.

"He has some beautiful lights out there, looks very clean, very beautiful, very nice and pretty," she said.

​With files from the Calgary Eyeopener