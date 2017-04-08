Police and paramedics are reminding parents to keep kids from being able to access windows after two children fell from the third storey of a home in the northeast community of Redstone on Saturday afternoon.

The children — a two-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy — landed on concrete, EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said.

Both were rushed to hospital, the boy in critical condition suffering suspected head injuries and the girl in serious but stable condition.

Brideaux said the boy was unconscious when paramedics arrived. A police spokesman said the children are cousins.

Paramedics are urging parents and caregivers to make sure kids can't access windows by moving furniture like tables, beds, dressers and chairs far enough away.

As well, screens are not safety devices.

"If they happen to prevent a fall, that would be considered lucky, they are designed to be pushed out in an emergency," said Brideaux.

"They will not prevent a fall. Screens are designed to keep bugs out, not keep kids in."