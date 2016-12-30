With marijuana legalization around the corner, Calgary police say they will be targeting both drugs and alcohol in their New Year's Eve checkstops this year.

"We are using existing laws until the law is changed," Staff Sgt. Paul Stacey told CBC news.

"If you get caught driving while impaired by a drug, [it's] exactly the same charge and penalty you would see as if you were impaired by alcohol."

Stacey says while alcohol has been the target in the past, police have a three-step process to determine if a driver has indulged in weed or other drugs.

"There are no acceptable levels so we employ a couple of different methods," Stacey explained.

"One is a standard field sobriety test. We have specially trained officers that can detect signs of impairment by drug."

If a driver appears to fail that initial step, a drug recognition expert is brought in to perform an elevated series of tests.

"If there are any impairment indications, we will take one final step and demand a urine sample."

The staff sergeant says — while cases of impaired driving are edging downward due to years of public education and in some cases pressure by family and friends — people have decisions to make on New Year's Eve and every time they start their vehicles.

"There are a lot of parties. We are encouraging people to think before you go to these parties. If you know you are going to be drinking, please plan ahead. There are so many different ways to get home, there are new ride-sharing companies running, there are a lot of taxi cabs, transit, designated drivers," Stacey said.

"It is a choice."