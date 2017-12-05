A local charity that provides healthy lunches for kids who might otherwise go without is in the midst of a considerable increase in need, despite signs of economic recovery in the province.

Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids executive director Tanya Koshowski says families are simply unable to afford to buy enough food after dishing out money for rent, utilities and a car payment.

"We hear stories about parents who have lost their job and then are getting a new job and then have $75 for two weeks on groceries," Koshowski said.

When kids show up at school without lunch, that's when the organization gets involved.

"A little girl that comes with a piece of bread and butter a couple of times a week and that's it, or a little girl that's coming with a granola bar and that's all she can afford. Maybe at certain times of the month her mom can afford a sandwich, but not every day," said Koshowski.

Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids now feeds more than 3,800 kids per day — up 20 per cent from last year, and up 50 per cent over two years ago.

Tanya Koshowski is the executive director of Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids, which feeds more than 3,800 kids per day. (Colleen Underwood/CBC)

Koshowski said while demand is going up, there are also fewer places for families to turn.

"We've also seen other programs closing their doors, so their food programs are stopping. That's putting more pressure on those schools and those kids that are in need of food, so they're turning to us," she said.

That increasing pressure worries Bobbi Turko, the executive director of I Can For Kids foundation, which provides meals to children during the summer with the help of different community and agency partners.

"If school nutrition programs are seeing an increase, then we will also see an increase," said Turko.

"We have kids that are dumpster-diving, we have kids that are stealing food, we have kids doing what they can to get some food in their bellies. It's a tough time," said Turko.

'Parents are struggling'

Turko started her charity two years ago and they've since provided more than 75,000 meals for children. And she's expecting a 20- to 25-per cent increase by next summer.

She said the economic recovery is slow.

"The economy isn't going to turn around tomorrow, " said Turko. "Parents are struggling, it's just a fact of life. It's very difficult for low-income families to earn enough to meet their basic needs."

Both agencies are appealing to the generosity of Calgarians to help meet this need.