Amidst debates about how to tackle Calgary's lingering financial troubles, two of the three leading mayoral candidates also took time to trade barbs at the Palace Theatre on Monday.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce chose to only host Andre Chabot, Naheed Nenshi and Bill Smith, based on recent polls that indicate the three are the leading contenders for the mayor's chair.

Calgarians will vote for the mayor, councillors and school trustees on October 16.

The trio were peppered with questions about the business climate in the city, with particular focus on business property tax rates, making it easier for businesses to operate or relocate to the city and whether an entertainment district with an arena at its heart is critical for Calgary.

Also running for mayor are Emile Gabriel, Larry Heather, David Lapp, Jason Achtymichuk (Jason GoGo), Brent Chisholm, Curtis Olson and Stan (the Man) Waciak.