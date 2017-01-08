Police and bylaw officers are investigating after a cat and a dog were found in kennels hidden under boxes in a southeast Calgary storage facility unit.

Det. Andy Nguyen said the cat had tape wrapped around its mouth and head, which was removed by a veterinarian.

Both animals are now recovering.

Police were called Friday by staff at a storage facility in the 4800 block of 80th Avenue S.E. after hearing sounds coming from a rental unit.

"It was very clear to them, it was the sounds of a dog and a cat," said Nguyen.

"Once we cut the lock and gained entry, there were a number of items and boxes that were kept in the locker and those had to be removed to finally locate the two animals. The dog was in a kennel under some boxes. The cat was in a travel cage as well."

Police are now looking to speak with the person who rented the unit, said Nguyen, noting the name listed on the contract is a man in his 20s who is wanted on a warrant for an unrelated matter.

"The person does have an outstanding animal bylaw warrant," he said.

"It was a summons for an offence ... it's basically a bylaw ticket they failed to look after."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.