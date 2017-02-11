A man is recovering in hospital after being shot early Saturday in the northeast community of Castleridge.

Police said the man called 911 around 5 a.m. to say he had been shot in the leg.

Officers found the man near the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way N.E. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk said officers were still waiting to speak to the man Saturday afternoon and weren`t sure if he was shot in that area or at another location.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.