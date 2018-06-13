Knifepoint carjacking in Calgary ends with arrest north of city

Two suspects in a knifepoint carjacking Tuesday in Calgary were pursued by a police helicopter and arrested on a rural road north of the city after they drove over a spike belt, RCMP say.

Calgary police in the HAWCS helicopter started following the suspects at about 2:30 p.m. after reports that a Dodge Caravan had been carjacked.

Airdrie RCMP joined the pursuit as the stolen vehicle headed north on Highway 2.

"A short pursuit of the Caravan ensued involving multiple RCMP and CPS units," said a release.

Police put down a spike belt on Township Road 285 just west of Crossfield that slowed the stolen vehicle enough for police to box it in and arrest the two suspects.

A 35-year-old man faces multiple charges including robbery, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and possession of methamphetamine.

A search of the minivan also turned up a large knife.

The woman who was a passenger in the minivan also faces charges.