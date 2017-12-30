Due to the extreme cold temperatures gripping the city, a vigil for the baby found dead in a northwest Calgary parking lot has been postponed until Jan. 3.

Organizer Dayna Bramston announced the postponement on social media Saturday afternoon.

The event will be held in the new year near where the baby was found at Bowness Road and 79th Street N.W.

Bramston earlier said she is organizing the event as a way of honouring the infant, who police said was hours old when she was found about 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Calgary police on newborn's body found Christmas Eve in Bowness8:10

Police said an autopsy showed the baby was born alive and investigators think she may have been left in the dumpster between 3 p.m. and when she was discovered later that night.

Evidence at the scene indicated the mother was in need of medical help.

The baby girl was described as having a light complexion and dark hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.