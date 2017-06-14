Calgary police have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the now suspended "CanadaCreep" Twitter account that posted secretly recorded images of women's bodies over the past year.

The man is facing charges of voyeurism in relation to three incidents and police said they expect to lay further charges, as well.

The charges have not yet been officially sworn against him, but police said that is set to happen later in the day, at which point the suspect can be named.

CBC News has learned he's facing six charges in total at this time — three counts of voyeurism and three of publishing voyeuristic material.

'Multiple electronic devices seized'

Police said in a news release that "multiple electronic devices were seized" when the man was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"A search warrant was executed on a residence in the community of Prestwick that resulted in an additional seizure of computers, storage devices and other electronics," the release said.

Prestwick is located in McKenzie Towne in the city's southeast.

Hundreds of images tweeted

As CBC News reported Tuesday, the "CanadaCreep​" Twitter account amassed 17,000 followers over the course of several months prior to being shut down by the social media service that day.

Hundreds of videos and photographs posted on Twitter showed surreptitiously recorded images of Calgary women's clothed breasts, buttocks and genital areas — including videos filmed up women's skirts while they walked.

Many of the images were captured on the streets of downtown Calgary, others in and around Prince's Island Park.

Some were clearly recorded at a C-Train station or in the city's Plus-15 network of elevated walkways.

There were also numerous videos in which the camera operator follows women wearing dresses or skirts from behind until the women walk up stairs or there is another opportunity to put the camera low to the ground and point it upward, capturing images of their underwear.

That can qualify as a criminal act in Canada, where surreptitiously recording images up women's skirts where the victims have a "reasonable expectation of privacy" is punishable under the voyeurism section of the Criminal Code.

'I was pretty mad that this was happening to me'

Alexandra Constantinidis, 22, learned on Monday evening she was among the women whose images were posted to the site.

She told CBC News that numerous friends alerted her to a nearly minute-long video that appeared to be of her walking in downtown Calgary, filmed from behind and focused on her backside.

When she watched it for herself, she recognized it as being recorded on Friday, as she was going to get lunch.

She then looked through the previous "CanadaCreep" posts, which date back to June 2016, and said she was shocked the account had been so active for so long.

"I was pretty mad that this was happening to me and also to a bunch of younger girls," she said.

"It's a little violating having somebody film you when walking down the street."

'Upskirt' victim speaks out

Another Calgary woman, who CBC News has agreed not to identify, said Tuesday that she felt "extremely violated" and unsafe when she learned on Monday night that she was among the "upskirt" victims on the Twitter account.

She said friends alerted her to a series of videos in which the camera operator follows her from behind over a period of several minutes before finally moving in close.

"Eventually he takes the camera and puts it under my skirt from behind. It's crazy," the 25-year-old said.

"You can see my underwear and my butt."

She said the account included so many videos that were apparently recorded over a period of a months, mostly in Calgary's downtown area, it made her worry for her safety and that of her friends and co-workers.

"I feel it's just so degrading. It's just disturbing," she said.

"And then I feel for all the other people that are in the videos."